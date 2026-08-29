Thornton secured one of two targets for 11 yards in the Chiefs' 9-9 preseason tie with the Seahawks on Friday.

The fifth-year pro drew a start and matched his one catch from preseason Week 2, albeit while gaining six more yards than in that performance. Thornton somewhat revived his career during his 2025 Chiefs debut campaign by averaging 23.1 yards per reception on his 19 catches and recording three scoring grabs, and he projects to open the season in the prominent role of No. 3 receiver in what should be a dynamic air attack.