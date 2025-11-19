Thornton caught one of his two targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos.

Thornton made one big play Sunday, catching a 61-yard deep ball from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter. The 25-year-old wideout has proven he can make explosive plays when called upon by Kansas City, but he he has seen his snap counts decrease since teammate Rashee Rice returned from his six-game suspension in Week 7. In Week 11, Thornton played just 16 of the Chiefs' 70 offensive snaps, the fewest of any Chiefs wide receiver. Based on his limited usage in the Kansas City's aerial attack, the Baylor product remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. With that said, Thornton will look to make the most of his opportunities again in Week 12 when the Chiefs host the Colts.