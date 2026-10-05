Thornton (ankle) is out indefinitely after dislocating his ankle during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Thornton had his dislocated ankle put back into place by doctors Sunday and flew home with the team, but he's facing an extended absence due to the injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win in Vegas. He scored twice before getting injured at the end of a 55-yard catch, which brought Thornton up to five receptions for 111 yards on eight targets. Thornton will undergo a full evaluation of the injured left ankle Monday morning.