The Chiefs placed Thornton (ankle) on injured reserve Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

It was an inevitable move given that Thornton was diagnosed with a dislocated left ankle that he suffered during the Chiefs' Week 4 win over the Raiders. He's facing a 3-to-4 month recovery timeline, so there's a chance that he's activated off IR toward the tail end of the regular season or in the playoffs, assuming the Chiefs earn a postseason spot. Thornton was emerging as the team's WR3 behind Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Xavier Worthy prior to his injury. That No. 3 role could be filled by Jalen Royals, rookie fifth-rounder Cyrus Allen or Nikko Remigio, and that trio could see even more offensive snaps against the Chargers on Sunday if Rice is not cleared to play.