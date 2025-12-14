Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton: Possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Thornton took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Tony Jefferson early in the fourth quarter, which resulted in the latter being ejected from Sunday's game. With Hollywood Brown (personal) inactive, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals are all candidates to see more snaps on offense for as long as Thornton is out of the game.
