Thornton (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Rashee Rice and Thornton both remain in the concussion protocol and won't suit up Sunday after failing to practice in any capacity throughout the week. Thornton would need to log a full practice and receive clearance from an independent neurologist to have a chance to clear protocol before Thursday's game against the Broncos, so he looks like a long shot to play Week 17 as well. Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals are the available options at wide receiver for Kansas City this weekend.