Thornton brought in two of five targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles.

Thornton left his mark on this contest when he beat his defensive assignment deep for a 49-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter of an eventual loss. The former Patriot had just one reception for 10 yards on his previous four targets, highlighting the boom-or-bust nature of his role in this offense. With Xavier Worthy (shoulder) trending towards a Week 3 return, Thornton could find himself back in a reserve role against the Giants next Sunday.