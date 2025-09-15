Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton: Rips off long TD grab
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton brought in two of five targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles.
Thornton left his mark on this contest when he beat his defensive assignment deep for a 49-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter of an eventual loss. The former Patriot had just one reception for 10 yards on his previous four targets, highlighting the boom-or-bust nature of his role in this offense. With Xavier Worthy (shoulder) trending towards a Week 3 return, Thornton could find himself back in a reserve role against the Giants next Sunday.
