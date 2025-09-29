Thornton recorded one reception on two targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Ravens.

Thornton emerged as Kansas City's top pass catcher in Week 3, but he was an afterthought with Xavier Worthy active for the first time since Week 1. Thornton managed to make the most of his opportunity with an 11-yard touchdown catch down the middle of the field to kick off the second half. He has found the end zone in three straight games, but his current role in the team's offense makes him an unreliable fantasy option.