Thornton failed to reel in his lone target during Sunday's 28-21 loss against the Bills.

Thornton got off to a hot start in 2025, registering 13 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns through the first five games, but there's been an about-face in production since then. Over the past four contests, Thornton has tallied just one catch for 39 yards on three total targets and has logged fewer than 30 snaps in each contest (fewer than 20 in three of four). Assuming the wideout room remains healthy, it's tough to see Thornton boasting enough of a role on offense to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.