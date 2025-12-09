Thornton logged two receptions (on three targets) for 19 yards during Sunday's 20-10 defeat versus Houston.

Thornton continues to be part of the glob of wideouts who rotate in to occasionally spell or work alongside the primary duo of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, logging a 30 percent offensive snap share to sit just behind JuJu Smith-Schuster (38 percent) and Hollywood Brown (34 percent). There's little to like from the latter group in terms of fantasy, Thornton included, but Thornton should continue to mix into the offensive scheme as a deep threat, and there's always the possibility of a role expansion should injuries hit the top of the depth chart.