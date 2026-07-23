Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton: Starter in three-wide sets

Thornton is locked in as a top-three wide receiver for the Chiefs alongside Rashee Rice (knee) and Xavier Worthy (shoulder), Joshua Brisco of SI.com reports.

Thornton was one of five receivers to play at least 33 percent of the team's offensive snaps in 2025, joining Rice, Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown. The last two of those receivers are no longer on the roster, leaving unproven options such as Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen competing for depth roles behind Rice, Worthy and Thornton.