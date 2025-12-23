Thornton (concussion) will not participate in Tuesday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Thornton suffered a concussion after Week 15 that required him to miss the Chiefs' Week 16 loss to the Titans. The wide receiver seems to still be suffering symptoms of the head injury and will likely have to miss Week 17 as well. If he wants to suit up for Thursday's game against the Broncos, he will have to upgrade his practice participation in Wednesday's session.