Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu: Compiles another impressive season
Mathieu totaled 75 tackles (63 solo), four interceptions and two sacks during the 2019 season.
Mathieu fell 14 tackles short of his one-year output with the Texans in 2018, but he did double his pick total from the previous campaigns and continues to supply a bonus as a willing rusher of the quarterback. Mathieu has two years remaining on the contract he signed with the Chiefs prior to 2019, so Mathieu should retain his spot at the back end of the Kansas City defense next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty QB Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings has his first run of 2020 projections done and they've had their impact on his...
-
Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Who saw their value go up after Heath Cummings completed his 2020 projections?
-
Greg Olsen's Seattle projection
Greg Olsen is signing with the Seahawks, and Heath Cummings tells you what that means for his...
-
XFL post-Week 2 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through two weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...
-
Dynasty Mailbag: Hard-choices help
Heath Cummings answers your Dynasty and keeper questions in his February mailbag.
-
2/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the 2019 rookie WR class, including A.J. Brown,...