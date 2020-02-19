Play

Mathieu totaled 75 tackles (63 solo), four interceptions and two sacks during the 2019 season.

Mathieu fell 14 tackles short of his one-year output with the Texans in 2018, but he did double his pick total from the previous campaigns and continues to supply a bonus as a willing rusher of the quarterback. Mathieu has two years remaining on the contract he signed with the Chiefs prior to 2019, so Mathieu should retain his spot at the back end of the Kansas City defense next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories