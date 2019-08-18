Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu: Exits with shoulder injury
Mathieu is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Steelers after suffering a shoulder injury.
Mathieu injured his shoulder early on in Saturday's game. The team has said the injury isn't serious but they likely won't risk Mathieu's health in a preseason tilt. Jordan Lucas will figure to see some extra snaps with Mathieu sidelined.
