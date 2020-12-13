Mathieu (hip) is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mathieu was added to Kansas City's Week 14 injury report Friday after being limited by a hip issue. The versatile safety has made his mark as an IDP this season by logging 57 tackles and five picks in 12 games to date.
