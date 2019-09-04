Mathieu (shoulder) was listed as a full participant for Wednesday's practice.

Mathieu had been dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained during the Chiefs' second preseason game, but appears fully healthy. Barring a setback, the fact that he was listed as a full participant all but guarantees his availability for Week 1 against Jacksonville.

