Mathieu (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
It's a star-studded list of inactives Sunday, with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (calf) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle). Mathieu will receive a two-week break with the Chiefs having already clinched a first-round bye for the playoofs.
