Coach Andy Reid said Sunday that Mathieu (shoulder) likely would've stayed in the game if it was during the regular season, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mathieu suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, but Reid confirmed the team didn't want to risk the corner's health in a preseason game. It's unclear how long the LSU product will be sidleined, but he should be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. As long as Mathieu is sidelined, Jordan Lucas will likely see an increase in snaps.