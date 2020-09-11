Mathieu paved the way with a team-best eight tackles (six solo) Thursday versus the Texans.
Mathieu is no stranger to helping out in the run game, posting at least 75 tackles in each of his last three seasons. While his opening night was fairly quiet otherwise, the Honey Badger does enough on a weekly basis to warrant IDP consideration.
