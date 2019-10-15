Mathieu made 10 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Texans.

It's not often that a safety leads his team in tackles for the game, but with the Texans rushing the ball 41 times, it opened the door for Mathieu to rack up tackles. The 27-year-old continues to be a mainstay in the secondary, as he was the only defensive player to play every snap in the game. He and the Chiefs will face a quick turnaround in Denver on Thursday night.

