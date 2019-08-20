Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu: Limited at practice
Mathieu (shouler) was a partial-participant at Tuesday's practice, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Mathieu hurt his shoulder in the Chiefs' second preseason game, but the issue was not considered serious. It looks like the Chiefs are going to ease him back into the swing of things at practice in order to ensure he does not aggravate the injury. The 27-year-old is entering his seventh season and first with the Chiefs. He is expected to start at strong safety.
