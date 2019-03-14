Mathieu officially signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Chiefs on Thursday.

Mathieu projects to be a major upgrade for Kansas City's secondary, which finished among the worst pass defenses in the league last season and allowed 273.4 yards per game. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2018 prove-it campaign with the Texans, in which he matched his career-high in tackles (89) while notching three sacks, two interceptions and one recovered fumble.

