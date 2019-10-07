Mathieu recorded four tackles (all solo), one interception and one pass defended during Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Mathieu managed to pick off Jacoby Brissett during Sunday's loss, but he otherwise had a relatively quiet day. The 27-year-old safety is locked in for his usual starting role in Kansas City's secondary versus the Texans in Week 6.

