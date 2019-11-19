Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu: Notches second INT of season
Matheu recorded an interception, two passes defensed and eight tackles (four solo) in Monday's game against the Chargers.
Mathieu fell just two tackles shy of his season-high 10 recorded during Week 6 versus the Texans. Mathieu has already matched the two interceptions he has posted in each of the last two seasons, but he's on pace to fall short of the career-high 89 tackles he recorded last year in Houston.
