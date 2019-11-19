Matheu recorded an interception, two passes defensed and eight tackles (four solo) in Monday's game against the Chargers.

Mathieu fell just two tackles shy of his season-high 10 recorded during Week 6 versus the Texans. Mathieu has already matched the two interceptions he has posted in each of the last two seasons, but he's on pace to fall short of the career-high 89 tackles he recorded last year in Houston.