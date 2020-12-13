Mathieu (hip) is active for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
After being limited during Friday's practice session, Mathieu has been cleared to play against the rising AFC foe. The veteran safety should handle his typical every-snap workload that has produced 57 tackles, seven pass breakups and five interceptions through 12 games.
