Mathieu notched six tackles (all solo) and a pass defensed Sunday versus the Bears.

Mathieu has notched at least five tackles in each of the last three weeks, leaving him on the IDP radar in some leagues at a defensive back slot. The seventh-year safety would need 14 tackles next week to reach his season total from last year, but he has already surpassed the interceptions mark and is just one of his sack total.

