Play

Mathieu recorded five tackle (all solo), including a sack in Sunday's tilt versus the Broncos.

Mathieu has hit a fantasy stride in recent weeks, notching six tackles against the Patriots the week prior and an interception in each of the two weeks before that. Chicago typically tries to get tight ends and running backs involved in the passing game, so Mathieu could have another solid tackle day ahead in Week 16.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories