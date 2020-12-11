Mathieu (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Mathieu's playmaking ability would be sorely missed if he sits, as he has compiled five interceptions this season, including three in the last two games. If Mathieu can't go, the standout safety would likely be replaced by Juan Thornhill.
