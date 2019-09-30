Play

Mathieu had six tackles (five solo) and one sack in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Lions.

Mathieu had his most productive game of the season with his first sack, and the six tackles also represents his highest total of the young season. The 27-year-old has 15 tackles (10 solo) and three passes defensed through four games.

