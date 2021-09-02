Mathieu was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after he tested positive for the virus, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mathieu has a chance to return after a relatively brief absence since he's fully vaccinated, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports. Under the league's health and safety protocols, he'll need to produce two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to return to the team. The 29-year-old is slated to have a significant role in the Chiefs' secondary once he's fully healthy, but Armani Watts would likely start Week 1 against Cleveland if Mathieu is unable to return in time.