Mathieu cranked out 62 tackles (48 solo) and a career-high six interceptions during the 2020 season.
Mathieu has been nothing short of spectacular since joining the Chiefs prior to the 2019 season, compiling a combined 10 interceptions and 132 tackles (111 solo). He failed to record a sack for the first time since 2014, but Mathieu made up for it with his ball-hawking ways and remains one of the elite safeties in the NFL. He's owed significant money leading up to 2021 but has given Kansas City little reason to cut ties with his performance since joining the club.
