Play

Mathieu totaled 75 tackles (63 solo), four interceptions and two sacks across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.

Mathieu fell 14 tackles shy of matching the career-high total he recorded in both 2014 and 2018, but he doubled up his interception total from the previous campaign. The safety has two years remaining on the contract he signed with the Chiefs last March, so he should retain his spot at the back end of the Kansas City defense next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories