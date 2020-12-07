Hill caught six of 10 targets for 58 yards and rushed once for 30 more yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over Denver.

Hill finally cooled off following an unconscious four weeks of fantasy gold in which he averaged 145.5 receiving yards and 2.0 touchdowns per game. Posting 88 total yards from scrimmage is nothing to scoff at, but the star wideout's fantasy managers can't help but feel let down after being spoiled over the previous month-plus. Despite their struggles, the Broncos actually boast one of the better secondaries in 2020, so Hill's containment may not have been a fluke. The Dolphins and their elite duo of cornerbacks lie ahead, and while this will be the toughest two-week stretch in terms of positional matchups for Hill this season, there is almost no reasonable argument to be made for benching Hill in any matchup in which Patrick Mahomes is healthy under center.