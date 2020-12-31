Hill (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hill's absences from consecutive practices to begin Week 17 only adds further fuel to the notion that the wideout own't suit up Sunday against the Chargers. If Hill is inactive for the contest, it shouldn't be taken as an indication that the star wideout suffered a setback with his right hamstring coming out of his appearance Week 16 versus the Falcons. Instead, the Chiefs are expected to exercise caution with most of their key starters and any banged-up players in the regular-season finale as Kansas City has already locked up the AFC's No. 1 seed. Even if Hill practices Friday and approaches the weekend without a designation, he'll likely handle only a limited role as the Chiefs aim to preserve his health for the playoffs.