Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Absent Tuesday
Hill did not practice Tuesday due to personal reasons, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
It remains to be seen how long Hill will be away from the team, but it's good news for Kansas City that the wideout's absence is not due to injury. Hill played eight offensive snaps during last Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers and caught one of three targets for six yards. Assuming he resumes practicing without missing much time, Hill could be in line for increased work during Saturday's exhibition game against the 49ers.
