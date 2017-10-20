Hill (neck) brought in six of eight targets for 125 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-30 loss to the Raiders. He also rushed twice for seven yards and returned two punts for 13 yards.

The second-year speedster gave the Chiefs a 16-14 lead when he posted a 64-yard touchdown with 8:51 remaining in the second quarter, a play that capped off a 99-yard drive and served as his second score of over 60 yards this season. The 23-year-old eclipsed the century mark in receiving yardage for the first time since the opener as well and logged multiple rushes for the third game this season. Hill continues to be the unquestioned leader of the Kansas City receiving corps, and his value is even greater with fellow pass catcher Chris Conley now out for the season with an Achilles injury. He'll try to build on Thursday's stellar effort in a tough Week 8 showdown against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.