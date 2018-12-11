Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Back at practice Tuesday
Hill (heel/wrist) is slated to practice Tuesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The extent of Hill's activity won't be known until the Chiefs release their report shortly after the session concludes, but it's a positive sign the wideout is getting in any work after he was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report. With the Chiefs facing off against the Chargers on Thursday this week, Hill won't have much time to recover from the heel and wrist issues that he sustained in the Week 14 win over the Ravens, which prompted coach Andy Reid to label the 24-year-old as "day to day." For what it's worth, Reid seemed to express more optimism about Hill's availability versus Los Angeles when asked about the matter Tuesday, per Tom Krasovic of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
