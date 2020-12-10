Hill (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
After sitting out Wednesday due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Hill is setting himself up for no missed time with an appearance one day later. His activity level will become known when the Chiefs release their second Week 14 injury report later Thursday.
