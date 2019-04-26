Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Banned indefinitely from team
The Chiefs announced Thursday that Hill has been banned indefinitely from all team activities after an audio recording surfaced in which the receiver's fiancee accused him of abusing their three-year-old son, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. "We were deeply disturbed by what we heard [on the recorded conversation]," general manager Brett Veach said. "We were deeply concerned. Now obviously we have great concern for [Hill's fiancee] Crystal [Espinal]. We are greatly concerned for Tyreek. But our main focus, our main concern, is with the young child."
KCTV in Kansas City aired a portion of the 11-minute audio file shortly before the start of the NFL draft Thursday, with Veach commenting on behalf of the Chiefs after the first round concluded. The recording was made public one day after Johnson County (Kan.) District Attorney Stephen M. Howe ruled that charges wouldn't be filed against the 25-year-old after police investigated two incidents in March that occurred at Hill's Overland Park home. After Veach's announcement, Hill is no longer able to participate in the Chiefs' voluntary offseason workouts, and it's unclear when or if the team-imposed ban might be lifted. Commissioner Roger Goodell also said Thursday the league is in the midst of its own investigation into the March incidents, so it's possible that Hill could be assessed punishment from the NFL if it's determined that he violated the personal conduct policy.
