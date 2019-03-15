Hill is under investigation for alleged battery, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The incident in question is being investigated by the Overland Park (Kan.) Police Department. In a statement to The Star, the Chiefs said, "The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill. We're in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We'll have no further comment at this time." Once the legal process plays itself out, the team and/or league itself may levy some sort of punishment.

More News
Our Latest Stories