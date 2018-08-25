Hill caught all eight of his targets for 88 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.

Hill comfortably led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards in this one while displaying outstanding chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He managed a long gain of 28 yards and was hauled down on several other occasions before he had a chance to break off big plays. Hill has now amazingly caught all 12 targets from Mahomes over the last two weeks while churning out 165 yards and a touchdown. Combined with his otherworldly speed, Hill's rapport with the big-armed Mahomes should have fantasy owners salivating as the regular season draws near.