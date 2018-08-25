Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Brings in all eight targets versus Bears
Hill caught all eight of his targets for 88 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.
Hill comfortably led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards in this one while displaying outstanding chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He managed a long gain of 28 yards and was hauled down on several other occasions before he had a chance to break off big plays. Hill has now amazingly caught all 12 targets from Mahomes over the last two weeks while churning out 165 yards and a touchdown. Combined with his otherworldly speed, Hill's rapport with the big-armed Mahomes should have fantasy owners salivating as the regular season draws near.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Takes top off Atlanta defense•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Expected to play first half Friday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Sidelined with twisted ankle•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Seven catches in disappointing loss•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Officially inactive in Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...