Hill hauled in five of six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-37 win over the Steelers.

Hill kept the good times rolling for Kansas City early in the fourth quarter, splitting two defenders for a 29-yard touchdown on a Patrick Mahomes dime. The Mahomes-Hill connection, featuring Mahomes' arm strength and Hill's speed, should terrify opposing defenses. Hill has three touchdowns and is averaging 21.6 yards per catch to start the season.

