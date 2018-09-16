Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Burns Steelers
Hill hauled in five of six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-37 win over the Steelers.
Hill kept the good times rolling for Kansas City early in the fourth quarter, splitting two defenders for a 29-yard touchdown on a Patrick Mahomes dime. The Mahomes-Hill connection, featuring Mahomes' arm strength and Hill's speed, should terrify opposing defenses. Hill has three touchdowns and is averaging 21.6 yards per catch to start the season.
