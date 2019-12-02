Hill caught five of eight targets for 55 yards and lost four yards on his only carry in Sunday's 40-9 rout of the Raiders.

The Chiefs' passing game was surprisingly muted despite the final score, as windy conditions at Arrowhead Stadium prevented Patrick Mahomes from stretching the field as usual -- Hill's longest grab went for only 17 yards, a somewhat disappointing showing for the speedster considering he had eight catches of 20-plus yards in the five games prior to straining his hamstring in Week 11. Hill could struggle to get open deep again next week, in a road matchup against the Patriots' league-leading defense.