Hill caught five of 11 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Hill was held in check for most of the game but came through with a crucial 54-yard touchdown catch to help his team catch up in the fourth quarter. Overall he finished second on the team in targets and scored for the second straight week while vastly improving his yardage output. Hill will face a tough matchup next Monday night against the Ravens, but his big-play ability and status as Patrick Mahomes' top wideout allow him a chance at big production every time he takes the field.