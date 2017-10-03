Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Catches five passes
Hill caught five of six targets for 35 yards in Monday night's 29-20 win over the Redskins.
Hill was contained by Washington's defense, with his longest gain going for just 12 yards. The electrifying playmaker also went without a single carry Monday, marking the first time that's happen through four games this season. With six targets, however, Hill still trailed only star teammate Travis Kelce in the category, evidencing his continued importance to the Chiefs offense.
