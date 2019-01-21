Hill caught one of three targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots.

Hill faced waves of coverage as New England did its best to take him out of the game. He did break free for a long gain, but he didn't impact the box score otherwise. Although Hill fared better in his prior outing, his nine catches for 114 yards through two postseason games is a bit disappointing, especially considering the 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns he posted during the regular season. Still, the speedster established himself as an elite fantasy asset this season and will head into the 2019 campaign as one of the top options at his position.