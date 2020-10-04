Hill and the Chiefs are currently slated to play the Patriots on Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The game was initially scheduled for Sunday before being postponed after the Patriots' Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu both tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Subsequent COVID-19 tests conducted for both teams have revealed no further positive test results, allowing the NFL to hold the game in Week 4 as planned, albeit a day later. Hill has been a model of consistency through the Chiefs' first three contests of 2020, recording exactly five receptions and one touchdown in every game.