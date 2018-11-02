Hill (groin) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns after logging a full practice Friday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

At the halfway mark of the Chiefs' schedule, Hill ranks sixth in the NFL with 705 receiving yards on 44 catches, to go along with 10 carries for 45 yards and a total of eight TDs. The dynamic playmaker will take aim this weekend at a Cleveland defense that is allowing an average of 275.6 passing yards per game. Only six teams are ceding more to date.