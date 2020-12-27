Hill caught four of his six targets for 65 yards during Sunday's 17-14 win against the Falcons.

Hill was limited by a hamstring issue Thursday and Friday in practice after being listed as a non-participant Wednesday. However, coach Andy Reid portrayed confidence late in the week regarding his star receiver's status. The five-time Pro Bowler was, indeed, able to avoid his first game absence of 2020, but the Falcons kept him without a touchdown for just the second time since Week 6. Hill has been held under 80 receiving yards in four consecutive games, though a combined three TDs boosted his value between Weeks 14 and 15. There's a high probability of Hill being rested for Kansas City's regular-season finale against the Chargers, with the Chiefs having secured the AFC's No. 1 seed by virtue of Sunday's win.