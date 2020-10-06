Hill caught four of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 26-10 win over the Patriots.
Hill scored Kansas City's first touchdown of the game by taking a misdirection shovel pass six yards into the end zone to close the third quarter. That play not only gave the Chiefs a needed lift following an uncharacteristically slow start, but also prolonged Hill's four-game touchdown streak to start this season. The speedster will aim to keep his strong stretch going in Week 5 versus the Raiders.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Chiefs-Patriots game set for Monday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Postponed contest at the moment•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Keeps scoring streak going•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Catches crucial long touchdown•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Finds end zone in win•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Good to go for Week 1•