Hill caught four of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 26-10 win over the Patriots.

Hill scored Kansas City's first touchdown of the game by taking a misdirection shovel pass six yards into the end zone to close the third quarter. That play not only gave the Chiefs a needed lift following an uncharacteristically slow start, but also prolonged Hill's four-game touchdown streak to start this season. The speedster will aim to keep his strong stretch going in Week 5 versus the Raiders.